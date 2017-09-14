Treasury: Mnuchin requested plane for secure communications

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, file photo, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks at a news conference in Las Vegas. The Treasury Department says that concerns about secure communications with government agencies is what prompted Mnuchin to inquire about using a government plane for his European honeymoon in August. In a statement, the department says the request for a government plane was withdrawn because a "secure communications option was identified" without the use of a government plane. John Locher, File AP Photo