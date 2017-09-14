State agency offers apartment buildings to private investors

A Hawaii agency has decided to lease six of its apartment properties to a private investor, prompting affordable-housing advocates to worry that the state's shortage of space for low-income families could become worse.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported (http://bit.ly/2wY5Lqq ) Wednesday that the properties include a total of 1,221 rental units on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii island, which are currently occupied by hundreds of low-income tenants who rely on rent subsidies.
The six projects were developed in the early 1990s to cater to moderate-income families.
Officials say in an effort to minimize displacement, the agency will impose affordability requirements on any new owner, capping annual rent increases at 2 percent for the first five years for current tenants. But after that, rent could increase up to the maximum income caps for five of the six properties.
