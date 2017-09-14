Final bidders for Burlington Telecom to be revealed soon

Officials in Burlington say they will release details of the four remaining bidders for the purchase of Burlington Telecom next week.
Burlington Council President Jane Knodell, a member of the Vermont Progressive Party, made the announcement Wednesday, adding that the four finalists will be expected to submit their final letters of intent by Monday, Sept. 18. The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2xmlsHE ) the council will review the final proposals behind closed doors at Monday's meeting.
The finalists will be revealed to the public on Sept. 20, along with their proposal letters.
Democratic Mayor Miro Weinberger says he will call a special meeting for a public vote of the council to narrow the field down to two finalists on Oct. 2.
