Ford mechanics working with police to resolve CO fume issue

Police in New Hampshire say that an executive and mechanics with Ford Motor Co. were in Manchester this week to help with carbon monoxide issues in police SUV cruisers.
Manchester Police Chief Nick Willard said Wednesday that his department had a second incident with elevated carbon monoxide levels in a Ford vehicle this week. WMUR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2fknNJH ) that the Manchester Police Department has about two dozen Fords in its fleets.
Last week, Officer Kyle Daly was briefly hospitalized for carbon monoxide exposure after fumes were detected in his vehicle on Sept. 4.
Ford said in a statement that they have found variable levels of carbon monoxide in police interceptor vehicles and are working with Manchester police to investigate and resolve their concern.
