Rams All-Pro Aaron Donald back in practice after holdout

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2016, file photo, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald tries to fire up the crowd during the team's NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. One week after Aaron Donald ended his four-month contract holdout, the All-Pro defensive lineman probably will go straight into the Los Angeles Rams’ starting lineup, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. Kelvin Kuo, File AP Photo