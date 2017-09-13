Greece: Oil from tanker's sinking prompts beach warnings

A plastic chair stands on a polluted beach by a big oil spillage on the island of Salamina, near Athens, on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. Greece's merchant marine minister says clean-up crews are working to contain pollution caused after the small tanker Agia Zoni II sank off Salamina on Sunday, Sept. 10, with a cargo of 2,200 tons of fuel oil and 370 tons of marine gas oil. Petros Giannakouris AP Photo