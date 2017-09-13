A plastic chair stands on a polluted beach by a big oil spillage on the island of Salamina, near Athens, on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. Greece's merchant marine minister says clean-up crews are working to contain pollution caused after the small tanker Agia Zoni II sank off Salamina on Sunday, Sept. 10, with a cargo of 2,200 tons of fuel oil and 370 tons of marine gas oil.
A plastic chair stands on a polluted beach by a big oil spillage on the island of Salamina, near Athens, on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. Greece's merchant marine minister says clean-up crews are working to contain pollution caused after the small tanker Agia Zoni II sank off Salamina on Sunday, Sept. 10, with a cargo of 2,200 tons of fuel oil and 370 tons of marine gas oil. Petros Giannakouris AP Photo

Business

Greece: Oil from tanker's sinking prompts beach warnings

The Associated Press

September 13, 2017 8:26 PM

ATHENS, Greece

Greek authorities have appealed to swimmers to stay away from some popular beaches on the coast of Athens after oil spilled from a sunken tanker started to reach the area.

Small slicks were reported at beaches in the suburbs of Glyfada and Piraeus Wednesday. Glyfada Mayor Giorgos Papanikolaou says municipal workers have set up floating booms offshore and used chemicals to try to dissolve the oil.

The small Agia Zoni II tanker sank Sunday while anchored off the coast of Salamina island, just off Greece's main port of Piraeus. It was carrying 2,200 tons of fuel oil and 370 tons of marine gas oil.

Merchant Marine Minister Panagiotis Kouroumplis says divers have sealed the ship's cargo holds and work is due to start on pumping out the remaining fuel.

