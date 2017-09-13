US agencies ordered to stop using Russian company's software

FILE - In this July 1, 2017, file photo, Eugene Kaspersky, Russian antivirus programs developer and chief executive of Russia's Kaspersky Lab, poses for a photo on a balcony at his company's headquarters in Moscow, Russia. On Sept. 13, the U.S. banned the use of computer software supplied by Kaspersky Lab at federal agencies because of concerns about the company’s ties to the Kremlin and Russian spy operations. The directive issued by acting Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke comes as various U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies and several congressional committees are investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Pavel Golovkin, File AP Photo