Hurricane Irma: Most Florida attractions back to normal operations

Museums in Bradenton and Sarasota mostly escaped the wrath of Hurricane Irma, as did theme parks and other attractions around the Tampa Bay and Orlando areas.
With schools closed until Monday in Manatee and Sarasota counties, many nearby attractions are offering specials this week.
Here’s a look:
South Florida Museum
The downtown Bradenton museum is offering half-price admission through Friday. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More: southfloridamuseum.org.
Mote Marine Laboratory Aquarium
The Sarasota aquarium is offering a “hurricane special” admission of $10 through Friday. Also, admission will be $6 on the final three Saturdays of September. More: mote.org.
Mote Aquarium will reopen to the public Wednesday, September 13 at 10 a.m. We hope to see you soon! https://t.co/coXeaYGO7u pic.twitter.com/G5DKr2np1y— Mote Marine Lab (@MoteMarineLab) September 13, 2017
The Ringling
The Sarasota museum remained closed Wednesday, with officials saying they are working diligently to resume normal operations. More: ringling.org.
Busch Gardens
The Tampa amusement park reopened Wednesday and is offering a buy-one, get-one-free deal for Floridians through Sunday. Also, nearby water park Adventure Island has yet to announce a date to reopen, though it is currently operating on a weekends-only schedule. An announcement is expected this week. More: buschgardens.com/tampa.
Hey Florida, take a break from the stress #HurricaneIrma caused with this special ticket offer for Floridians: https://t.co/h9TxSnNAHg pic.twitter.com/gTvfrKQrCZ— Busch Gardens Tampa (@BuschGardens) September 12, 2017
Lowry Park Zoo
The Tampa zoo reopened Wednesday after sustaining minor damage. More: lowryparkzoo.org.
Good news! All animals are fine and happy to be enjoying the beautiful breeze. We sustained minor damage, but still have lots to clean up. pic.twitter.com/hRl6PqJaz5— Tampa'sLowryParkZoo (@LowryParkZoo) September 11, 2017
Florida Aquarium
The Tampa aquarium resumed normal operations Wednesday, and its splash pad kids area is operational as well. More: flaquarium.org.
Salvador Dali Museum
The downtown St. Petersburg museum reopened Wednesday. Its massive geodesic glass bubble, known as the Glass Enigma, “is fine,” but its “Wish Tree,” where visitors tie wishes written on their admission wristbands, was felled in the storm. Museum spokeswoman Kathy Greif said the museum hopes to restore the tree. More: dali.org.
A day in the life, at #TheDali. The Museum is open today, and will resume normal hours (10am-5:30pm ET). Captured by Jen Trivett. pic.twitter.com/N3pQnIfbW4— The Dali Museum (@TheDali) September 13, 2017
Walt Disney World
All four theme parks – Magic Kingdom, Epcot Center, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom – have opened. Disney Springs is open as well. The two waterparks – Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon – remain closed but officials are hopeful they will reopen this week. More: disneyworld.com.
Universal Orlando
Like Disney, all three parks – Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay – are operating under normal schedules. More: universalorlando.com.
SeaWorld Orlando
The theme park and its nearby waterpark, Aquatica, reopened Wednesday. Discovery Cove is scheduled to reopen on Friday. Like sister park Busch Gardens, SeaWorld is is offering a buy-one, get-one-free deal for Floridians through Sunday. More: seaworld.com/orlando.
Legoland Florida
The Winter Haven theme park as well as its beach retreat are scheduled to reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday. The hotel is open. More: legoland.com.
