The South Florida Museum in downtown Bradenton is offering half-price admission through Friday. Herald file photo .

Hurricane Irma: Most Florida attractions back to normal operations

By Mike Garbett

mgarbett@bradenton.com

September 13, 2017 2:04 PM

Museums in Bradenton and Sarasota mostly escaped the wrath of Hurricane Irma, as did theme parks and other attractions around the Tampa Bay and Orlando areas.

With schools closed until Monday in Manatee and Sarasota counties, many nearby attractions are offering specials this week.

Here’s a look:

South Florida Museum

The downtown Bradenton museum is offering half-price admission through Friday. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More: southfloridamuseum.org.

Mote Marine Laboratory Aquarium

The Sarasota aquarium is offering a “hurricane special” admission of $10 through Friday. Also, admission will be $6 on the final three Saturdays of September. More: mote.org.

The Ringling

The Sarasota museum remained closed Wednesday, with officials saying they are working diligently to resume normal operations. More: ringling.org.

Busch Gardens

The Tampa amusement park reopened Wednesday and is offering a buy-one, get-one-free deal for Floridians through Sunday. Also, nearby water park Adventure Island has yet to announce a date to reopen, though it is currently operating on a weekends-only schedule. An announcement is expected this week. More: buschgardens.com/tampa.

Lowry Park Zoo

The Tampa zoo reopened Wednesday after sustaining minor damage. More: lowryparkzoo.org.

Florida Aquarium

The Tampa aquarium resumed normal operations Wednesday, and its splash pad kids area is operational as well. More: flaquarium.org.

Salvador Dali Museum

The downtown St. Petersburg museum reopened Wednesday. Its massive geodesic glass bubble, known as the Glass Enigma, “is fine,” but its “Wish Tree,” where visitors tie wishes written on their admission wristbands, was felled in the storm. Museum spokeswoman Kathy Greif said the museum hopes to restore the tree. More: dali.org.

Walt Disney World

All four theme parks – Magic Kingdom, Epcot Center, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom – have opened. Disney Springs is open as well. The two waterparks – Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon – remain closed but officials are hopeful they will reopen this week. More: disneyworld.com.

Disney World
All four Walt Disney World theme parks, including Magic Kingdom, are back to normal operations after Hurricane Irma.
John Raoux AP

Universal Orlando

Like Disney, all three parks – Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay – are operating under normal schedules. More: universalorlando.com.

SeaWorld Orlando

The theme park and its nearby waterpark, Aquatica, reopened Wednesday. Discovery Cove is scheduled to reopen on Friday. Like sister park Busch Gardens, SeaWorld is is offering a buy-one, get-one-free deal for Floridians through Sunday. More: seaworld.com/orlando.

Legoland Florida

The Winter Haven theme park as well as its beach retreat are scheduled to reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday. The hotel is open. More: legoland.com.

Mike Garbett: 941-745-7011; @MGarbett52

