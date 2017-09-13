Longest serving New Mexico senator leaves bipartisan legacy

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2010, file photo, Pete Domenici, former Senator from New Mexico, speaks at the Buttonwood Gathering, in New York. Domenici, who became a power broker in the Senate for his work on the federal budget and energy policy, has died. Domenici was 85. The law firm of Pete Domenici Jr., the senator's son, confirms that the former lawmaker died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Albuquerque but did not provide any details. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo