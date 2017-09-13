Business

City plans more oversight, transparency for taxpayer dollars

The Associated Press

September 13, 2017 6:44 AM

WILMINGTON, Del.

Delaware's largest city plans to bring more oversight and transparency to how it spends hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars.

The News Journal of Wilmington reported Tuesday that the city council is planning "significant enhancements" to its $450,000 discretionary fund.

A proposed ordinance would require approval of grants of $5,000 or more. Information on how the money is spent will be posted publicly. The council also will propose the formation of a grant review panel.

The changes are coming in the wake of reporting by The News Journal. The newspaper showed that council members could spend hundreds of thousands dollars with little public notice.

For instance, a former city council president had given nearly $600,000 over four years to an advocacy group he founded.

