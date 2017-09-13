Apple orchards report minor to moderate damage from Irma

Orchard owners in western North Carolina have reported minor to moderate damage in the wake of Hurricane Irma.
The Times-News of Hendersonville reports Hendersonville orchard owners say the storm largely blew apples and a few trees to the ground.
Stepp's Hillcrest Orchard kept regular business hours Tuesday. Owner Mike Stepp says workers picked pumpkins to avoid rot from the overly saturated ground before the storm. He says he'll evaluate the damage from apple varieties such as Goldens, Galas and Early Fujis being blown off trees once the storm passes.
Grandad's Apple N' Such owner Leslie Lancaster said the damage from Irma at the Hendersonville location was much less than in past storms like Ivan or Francis. She says business remained steady through the weekend, with many Florida evacuees as customers.
---
HURRICANE NEWSLETTER - Get the best of the AP's all-formats reporting on Irma and Harvey in your inbox: http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb
Comments