New law ensures disabled are eligible for organ transplants

The Associated Press

September 13, 2017 2:36 AM

WILMINGTON, Del.

Gov. John Carney is signing legislation aimed at ensuring that individuals with mental and physical disabilities are not denied access to organ transplant procedures based solely on their disability.

The bill being signed Wednesday prohibits health care providers from deeming a person ineligible to receive an anatomical gift or organ transplant, related medical services, or referrals based solely on a physical or mental disability.

The new law will allow a health care provider to take an individual's disability into account when making treatment or coverage recommendations or decisions, but only to the extent that the physical or mental disability has been found to be medically significant for an organ transplant.

