4 senators, nonprofit to unveil initiative for Appalachia

The Associated Press

September 13, 2017 2:27 AM

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.

Four U.S. senators and the nonprofit Bipartisan Policy Center plan to unveil a detailed economic initiative for Appalachia to help reverse struggles with poverty and isolation in the region.

The senators are Democrats Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Mark Warner of Virginia and Republicans David Perdue of Georgia and Thom Tillis of North Carolina.

Appalachia spans 13 states and has more than 25 million people.

According to the senators, it has been disproportionately hurt economic shifts and declines in coal and traditional manufacturing that cost many jobs.

They say the focus is pragmatic policy solutions for developing the work force, creating jobs, improving health care and strengthening infrastructure and energy sectors.

