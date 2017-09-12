StarKist to pay $6.3M in American Samoa wastewater case

File - This Oct 3, 2009 file photo shows the Starkist Samoa Co. tuna cannery in Pago Pago, American Samoa. The world's largest supplier of canned tuna will pay a $6.3-million penalty for wastewater treatment violations in American Samoa, where StarKist Co. is a major employer. The Pittsburgh-based company will also take steps to reduce environmental harm to the territory, stemming from a 2014 pipeline break at the American Samoa plant that spilled unpermitted wastewater into the inner Pago Pago Harbor. Eugene Tanner, file AP Photo