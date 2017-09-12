2 Americans, Russian dock with International Space Station

Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, bottom, U.S. astronauts Joseph Acaba, centre, and Mark Vande Hei, crew members of the mission to the International Space Station, ISS, wave near the rocket prior the launch of Soyuz-FG rocket at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. Maxim Shipenkov, Pool photo via AP)