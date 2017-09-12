Hurricane Irma: Gas shortage likely to last at least a week

Hurricane Irma is long gone, but one of the monster storm’s biggest fallouts is expected to slow Florida’s recovery for at least the next several days.
Gas shortages around the state are likely to last up to a week as stations try to resupply their tanks.
Trucks are heading south on I-75 and I-95 – often with escorts from the Florida Highway Patrol – to help with the state’s shortage, AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said.
But a bigger issue is the ports that were shut down during the storm, since Florida gets its petroleum products delivered by tanker and barge from Texas and Louisiana. Port Tampa Bay and Port Everglades, for example, combine to handle about 700,000 barrels of petroleum per day.
Port Tampa Bay was scheduled to reopen Tuesday afternoon with four barges waiting offshore to make their deliveries.
Four petroleum vessels on standby to unload @PortTampaBay, waiting on #USCG @USCGSoutheast confirmation to open channel at 2pm.— Port Tampa Bay (@PortTampaBay) September 12, 2017
Gas stations across Manatee County that had power on Tuesday were starting to reopen, though it’s likely long lines will continue for the rest of the week.
“Availability is still challenging and going to get worse,” Gasbuddy senior petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan told Bloomberg.
Gov. Rick Scott has repeatedly said that state officials are doing all they can to get fuel to Florida, though those trying to get home after evacuating the storm should expect shortages along the interstates.
Florida was already running low on gas after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas and Louisiana, then saw supplies diminish even more as motorists continually topped off their tanks and filled gas cans for generators as Irma approached.
Now, it could take days before Florida’s thirst for fuel is satisfied.
