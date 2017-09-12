Flight operations resume at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport

More Videos 1:42 3 steps for filing a flood insurance claim Pause 1:13 Sarasota Bradenton International Airport reopens 0:41 Sheriff warns of home repair scams after Irma 0:38 Irma's trek leaves destruction in South Carolina 1:07 Rubonia residents escape Irma's worst 1:20 Manatee kids helping kids after Hurricane Irma 0:43 Hurricane Irma aftermath in Anna Maria Island Coquina Park 2:24 Hurricane Irma: ASL interpreter translates information inaccurately at Florida presser 3:18 See what Hurricane Irma has done to this Bradenton Home Depot store 1:12 Hurricane Irma impacts West Florida Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport reopens Delta flight Tuesday morning was first arrival since Hurricane Irma shut down operations on Saturday. Delta flight Tuesday morning was first arrival since Hurricane Irma shut down operations on Saturday. James A. Jones Jr. Bradenton Herald

