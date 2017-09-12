Business

Hurricane Irma: Florida airports working to return to normal operations

By Mike Garbett

mgarbett@bradenton.com

September 12, 2017 9:37 AM

A majority of Florida’s airports, including Sarasota Bradenton International and Tampa International, shut down as Hurricane Irma barreled toward the state.

Now that the storm has passed, here are plans for reopening and resuming commercial flights around the Sunshine State.

All passengers are advised to contact their airline for updates:

SRQ: After Monday’s flights were canceled, a limited resumption was scheduled on Tuesday, with five of the nine scheduled departures canceled and four of the nine scheduled arrivals canceled. Only Delta flights to and from Atlanta were remained scheduled Tuesday morning.

TIA: Flights resumed Tuesday with limited operations, with a gradual return to a full schedule in the coming days.

St. Pete-Clearwater: Closed since Friday, the airport is scheduled to resume flights on Wednesday.

Orlando International: Flights were scheduled to resume Tuesday based on airline and personnel availability.

Miami International: The state’s largest airport resumed operations Tuesday on a limited basis.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International: Like Miami International, the Broward County airport resumed operations Tuesday on a limited basis.

Southwest Florida International: Officials at the Fort Myers airport said an announcement on returning to normal operations would come once power was restored.

Mike Garbett: 941-745-7011; @MGarbett52

