US Supreme Court asked to hear West Virginia gas case

Landowners have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the reversal by West Virginia's highest court concluding natural gas companies can deduct post-production costs from the royalties paid landowners for mineral rights.
In May, the West Virginia Supreme Court reversed its November ruling in the case after Justice Beth Walker was elected and replaced Justice Brent Benjamin.
In their petition, the landowners say the reversal could have been significant for energy companies in which Walker's husband owned stock.
The issue is whether Walker therefore should have recused herself from the case.
The state court first ruled 3-2 against deductions by EQT Production Co.
In January, the court agreed 3-2 to rehear the case.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Walker in a May 1 court memo said her husband divested energy stocks.
