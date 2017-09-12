New York wine country: Sips and scenery in the Finger Lakes

This undated image provided by Finger Lakes Tourism shows wine barrels at Heron Hill Winery in Hammondsport, N.Y., in the Finger Lakes region. The area is known for wineries and scenic countryside around 11 long, narrow lakes in central New York, about 250 miles northwest of New York City. Fall is a popular time of year to visit thanks to the harvest season and autumn foliage. Finger Lakes Tourism via AP)