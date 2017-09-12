Michigan attorney general Schuette launches run for governor

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette of Midland announces his gubernatorial campaign Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, at the Midland County Fairgrounds in Midland, Mich. Schuette launched a bid for governor Tuesday, entering as the Republican front-runner by promising to be a "jobs governor" who will cut income taxes and high auto premiums and not accept that Michigan's best economic days are in the past. Midland Daily News via AP Katy Kildee