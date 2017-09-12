Business

President says Hartford council opposes bankruptcy

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 2:21 AM

HARTFORD, Conn.

The president of the Hartford City Council says a majority of members oppose the city filing for bankruptcy, but acknowledged it could be necessary if it doesn't get the state aid it needs by early November because of state budget gridlock.

Democrat Thomas Clarke II says bankruptcy "should not be an option" and the council will do everything possible to avoid it.

Clarke said Monday he's not contradicting the message last week from Democratic Mayor Luke Bronin, who said the city needs state aid or it will run out of money.

Clarke says that despite the council's opposition the city could be forced to pursue bankruptcy if state lawmakers cannot agree on budget for the new fiscal year, which began July 1.

