Business

Convicted Portland businessman reinvests, sells stock

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 1:52 AM

PORTLAND, Ore.

A former Portland businessman who was imprisoned nearly 18 months for pension fraud allegations is now the CEO of a Los Angeles-based restaurant company and is hoping to raise $24 million by selling stock in his product.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (http://bit.ly/2wTP6EE ) Andy Wiederhorn's roadshow for FAT Brands, which is the parent company of the Fatburger fast-food chain, began Monday. He says he's confident the famous 2001 Portland scandal that lurks in his past will not scare off investors. Wiederhorn co-founded and led Wilshire Financial Services Group in the 1990s, but the group's lenders yanked their financing, causing Wilshire to crash into bankruptcy.

The bankruptcy led to the collapse of Capital Consultants, which loaned millions to Wilshire.

The union pension funds that had entrusted their money to Capital Consultants lost an estimated $350 million.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

3 steps for filing a flood insurance claim

3 steps for filing a flood insurance claim 1:42

3 steps for filing a flood insurance claim
Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top 1:47

Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top
A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 1:12

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations

View More Video