Business

Kona bike-share program rolls on, looks at expansion

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 1:42 AM

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii

The nonprofit operating Kona's bike-share program is in the process of applying for grants that could allow it to expand.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported (http://bit.ly/2wSrLTI ) Monday that the nonprofit named People's Advocacy for Trails Hawaii recently received a 180-day extension on its $250,000 contract with Hawaii County. Tina Clothier, the nonprofit's executive director, says the extension allows for long-term bike stations on county property and secures special management area exemptions. But more money is needed for expansion, which county officials say won't come from them.

The nonprofit will submit a grant-in-aid request to the Hawaii State Legislature and plans to pursue funds from the Transportation Alternative Program.

Clothier expects to hear back late this year on a few other grants. The soonest expansion would come on the Big Island early next year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

3 steps for filing a flood insurance claim

3 steps for filing a flood insurance claim 1:42

3 steps for filing a flood insurance claim
Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top 1:47

Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top
A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 1:12

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations

View More Video