Samsung eyes foldable smartphone, voice-controlled speaker

Koh Dong-jin, president of mobile business at Samsung Electronics, speaks during a media day for Galaxy Note 8 in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. Samsung Electronics says its aims to launch a foldable smartphone next year under its Galaxy Note brand. Koh said Tuesday that the company is currently setting its eyes on 2018 to release a smartphone with a bendable display but there are several hurdles it has to overcome. Lee Jin-man AP Photo