Engineer in deadly Amtrak crash wants criminal case tossed

FILE - In this May 18, 2017, file photo, Brandon Bostian, the Amtrak engineer involved in a fatal train crash two years ago, walks to a police station in Philadelphia to turn himself in to answer charges including causing a catastrophe and involuntary manslaughter. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Tuesday, Sept. 12, for Bostian, who is charged in a Philadelphia derailment that killed eight in 2015. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo