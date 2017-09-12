Nissan decries incremental change, seeks dramatic jumps

In this Aug. 2, 2017, photo, Nissan Motor Co. factory workers check engines on an assembly line at its plant in Yokohama, near Tokyo. Aiming to get an edge on its rivals in an intensely competitive industry, Japanese automaker Nissan says it’s attempting to foster a corporate culture that will produce manufacturing innovations in leaps and bounds instead of steady incremental improvement. Its discussion of that effort is partly a swipe at bigger competitor Toyota Motor Corp. which for decades has favored the concept of “kaizen” or fine tuning and bit-by-bit progress in auto manufacturing. Shizuo Kambayashi AP Photo