Minnesota Commerce Department recommends against Line 3 plan

In an Aug. 21, 2017 photo, a pipe fitter lays the finish finishing touches to the replacement of Line 3 stretch before it is covered up. Enbridge already has started building the 14-mile stretch of Line 3 from the Minnesota line to its terminal in Superior, Wis. In filings with the Public Utilities Commission Monday, Sept. 11, The Minnesota Department of Commerce says Enbridge Energy has failed to establish the need for its proposal to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota. Instead, the department says it might be better to just shut down the existing line. Star Tribune via AP Richard Tsong-Taatarii