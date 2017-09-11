Sarasota Bradenton International Airport to reopen Monday night

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport came through Hurricane Irma with minimal damage and will handle its first arriving flights Monday night. There have been no arrivals since Saturday afternoon because of the storm.
“By and large, we did excellent,” airport president and CEO Rick Piccolo said Monday afternoon. “There was nothing major. A lot of trees went down, there was a little fence damage, and a ceiling leak here and there. We’re doing cleanup.”
Delta resumes arrivals with flights 1519 at 7:40 p.m. and 1600 at 11:17 p.m. today. JetBlue and American Airlines have no arrivals scheduled today.
Delta returns to its normal schedule on Tuesday.
American Airlines will resume service on Wednesday with arriving flight 5139 at 11:29 a.m.
Concessions at the airport are expected to resume operation on Tuesday, Piccolo said.
Tampa International had no flights rescheduled for Monday. Most flights are likely to resume on Tuesday or Wednesday, officials said, reminding travelers to check with airlines for details on specific flights.
Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Miami International Airport remained closed Monday, as the airports assessed damage, the Miami Herald reported.
“After damage and security assessments to MIA’s facility and infrastructure are conducte, we will determine if passenger flights can resume on Tuesday,” Miami International said in a statement Monday afternoon. “Cargo flights will resume when passenger flights begin.”
