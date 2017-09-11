Indiana highway entrance at center of billboard dispute

A stretch of southern Indiana highway is at the center of a dispute about roadside billboards.
The Courier-Journal reports a company's plans for seven electronic billboards in Utica was approved by Indiana before the state put it on hold. Billboard opponents include the River Ridge Development Authority, the city of Jeffersonville and the Clark County Commission.
Some don't want a stretch of highway just north of the new Lewis and Clark Bridge to be lined with billboards. They're seeking designation as a scenic byway to block all billboards along the new Indiana 265 to state Highway 62, which is already a National Ohio River Scenic Byway.
The town of Utica says that it should be allowed to permit Outfront Media to put up billboards — and boost the town's revenues.
Comments