District raising taxes for new schools, to offset fund cuts

Kentucky's third largest school district has raised local property taxes to offset state funding cuts and new school expenses.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the Boone County education board is expected Thursday to adopt an annual operating budget of $174 million. The five-member elected school board voted unanimously in August to raise the taxes to add 4 percent more revenue than last year.
Finance director Linda Schild says Boone schools will collect nearly $5 million more in local property taxes for a total of more than $80 million. Roughly $19.5 million of the total tax revenue is restricted for a building maintenance and construction fund.
Boone plans to open a middle school in 2018, finish a new a high school in 2019 and build an elementary school two years from now.
