A roof is strewn across a home's lawn as Rick Freedman checks his neighbor's damage from Hurricane Irma in Marco Island, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.
A roof is strewn across a home's lawn as Rick Freedman checks his neighbor's damage from Hurricane Irma in Marco Island, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. David Goldman AP Photo
A roof is strewn across a home's lawn as Rick Freedman checks his neighbor's damage from Hurricane Irma in Marco Island, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. David Goldman AP Photo

Business

Worst-case scenario not happening and insurance sector soars

The Associated Press

September 11, 2017 9:58 AM

NEW YORK

Though damage from Hurricane Irma is extensive, property insurers are breathing a sigh of relief with the storm nowhere near as catastrophic as many had feared.

Shares in insurance companies that had been hammered in the days leading up to the storm are surging Monday, the first day of trading since the hurricane was downgraded to a tropical storm.

Particularly strong are companies with a strong presence in Florida, like Federated National Holding, HCI and Heritage Insurance.

Citi analyst James Naklicki is estimating U.S. insured loses to be about $20 billion, with totals reaching up to $50 billion. A direct hit to Miami, he says, could have meant up to $150 billion in costs.

Larger insurers like Travelers, Allstate and Progressive are also rising.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

3 steps for filing a flood insurance claim

3 steps for filing a flood insurance claim 1:42

3 steps for filing a flood insurance claim
Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top 1:47

Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top
A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 1:12

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations

View More Video