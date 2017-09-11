Portugal faces dire drought, the worst in more than 20 years

In this picture taken Sept. 4 2017, a tower stands nearly completely out of the water of the dam of the Vale do Gaio reservoir, near the village of Torrao, southern Portugal. A drought is tightening its grip on wide areas of Portugal. More than 80 percent of the country is officially classified as enduring "severe" or "extreme" drought conditions that are among the worst in more than 20 years. Armando Franca AP Photo