Railroad begins construction to fix bridge clearance problem

The Associated Press

September 11, 2017 5:24 AM

GREENWICH, N.Y.

Local officials are pleased that an upstate New York railroad has decided to raise a bridge that has been jamming up trucks not able to clear the bridge.

Greenwich and Cambridge Police Chief George Bell says his department spends a large amount of time negotiating jams underneath the bridge in Greenwich. The Glens Falls Post-Star reports (http://bit.ly/2wjhg7I ) the railroad has made the decision to raise the bridge about three feet, which will allow the average tractor-trailer to pass underneath.

The construction work is scheduled to be completed by October.

Bell says he is "tickled pink" by the decision, but says it may mean additional traffic for the road.

