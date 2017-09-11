Business

Police: 2 motorcyclists wounded in interstate shooting

The Associated Press

September 11, 2017 8:14 AM

BOSTON

Police say they have located a Jeep Renegade that was sought in connection with the shooting of a father and son out riding their motorcycles.

State police said Monday the vehicle has been taken to a secure facility for processing.

Police say the shooting happened Sunday on southbound lanes of Interstate 93 in Boston. A 54-year-old Raynham man and his 32-year-old son from Taunton, who were on separate motorcycles, were brought to the hospital after the shooting. The son is in critical condition. No names were released.

Police think the gunfire came from a red Jeep Renegade, which continued driving south after the shooting. Police in Randolph say the vehicle may have exited the highway in their area.

No arrests or motive have been announced.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

3 steps for filing a flood insurance claim

3 steps for filing a flood insurance claim 1:42

3 steps for filing a flood insurance claim
Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top 1:47

Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top
A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 1:12

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations

View More Video