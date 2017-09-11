Canadian gold company suspends investments in Greek mines

FILE - In this March 9, 2013 file photo, demonstrators shout slogans during a protest in Thessaloniki, Greece as more than 10,000 people took to the streets to protest against a planned gold mine operation by Canadian company Eldorado Gold Corp. Eldorado Gold plans to suspend investment at its mines in Greece following what it says are government delays in the issuing of permits and licenses. Eldorado said in an announcement Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 it would continue maintenance and environmental safeguards but would make no further investment in three mines in the Halkidiki area of northern Greece and two projects in the northeastern province of Thrace. The banner in the middle shows the pictures of three former socialist ministers and reads "they signed the disastrous deal." Nikolas Giakoumidis, File AP Photo