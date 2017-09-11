Business

Ceremony to mark opening of new I-91 bridge in Brattleboro

The Associated Press

September 11, 2017 12:10 AM

BRATTLEBORO, Vt.

A ceremony is being planned to mark the completion a new Interstate 91 bridge over the West River in the town of Brattleboro.

The $60 million bridge project has been under construction for more than four years.

The single bridge replaces separate northbound and southbound bridges.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Tuesday at a bridge observation platform on Spring Tree Road in Brattleboro.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott will attend the program along with Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn and other officials.

