Study: Auto insurers illegally charge women more in Michigan

A group defending Michigan's auto insurance system says it has uncovered instances of insurers illegally selling more expensive policies to women and widowed drivers.
The study released in recent days raises questions about state oversight of rating practices at a time the industry is pushing lawmakers to contain high premiums by addressing medical costs.
State law prohibits insurance companies from basing rates on sex or marital status. But an expert for the Coalition Protecting Auto No-Fault — a group of health care providers and plaintiffs' attorneys — says at least three insurers are doing so.
The insurers — Progressive, Esurance and Liberty Mutual — say they comply with state regulations.
State regulators appear unlikely to initiate a probe on their own, unless consumer complaints are filed.
