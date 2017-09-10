Business calendar for Sept. 11-15, 2017

UPCOMING EVENTS
Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance: The psychology of money. Research in the field of behavioral finance confirms the influence of emotional reactions on financial decision-making. Led by Denise Federer of Federer Performance Management Group, this interactive conversation will explore the unique meaning of money and its impact on financial behavior and decision-making. When/where: 7:30-9 a.m. on Wednesday/Keiser University, 6151 Lake Osprey Drive, Lakewood Ranch. Cost: $10 for members, $20 for non-members. Information: lwrba.org.
Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance: Gain the competitive edge with peak performance strategist Scott Glass. Improve performance by integrating a three-step process for creating lasting change. Identify what is holding you back from reaching your true potential by closing the gap between where you are and where you want to be. When/where: 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Thursday/Polo Grill & Bar, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch. Cost: $25 for members, $35 for non-members. Information/registration: lwrba.org.
Manatee Young Professionals: Networking event. Join Manatee Young Professionals members and guests for casual business networking in a social setting. There will be complimentary appetizers and a cash bar. When/where: 5-7 p.m. on Thursday/Mattison's City Grille, 101 Riverfront Blvd., Bradenton. Cost: Free for MYP members, $5 for others. Information: myponline.com.
Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee: Commercial Investment Division. The division will hold a breakfast panel discussion on downtown business and real estate development with a panel that will include developers Jesse Biter of Biter Enterprises and Kevin Daves of Core Development, as well as two representatives from the City of Sarasota: Steven Stancel, general manager of economic development, and Steven Cover, planning director. When/where: 8-10 a.m. on Sept. 19/The Francis, 1289 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. Cost: $20. Registration: myrasm.com/horizons.
Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance/Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce: East Meets West Regional Business Expo. Mix, meet and mingle with business professionals from across Sarasota and Manatee counties and catch a glimpse of the latest products and services from countless local businesses. Enjoy tasting samples from some of the finest local restaurants and a cash bar. When/where: 4:30-7 p.m. on Sept. 19/Robarts Arena, 3000 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. Tickets: $5 in advance, $10 at the door. Information: Call 941-757-1664 or visit eastmeetswestexpo.com.
Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County: 2017/18 Business of Art workshops. The series of four workshops (Sept. 26, Nov. 28, March 13, May 22) is designed to assist individual artists of all disciplines to build the business and administrative skills necessary to support their career as an artist. When/where: 8:30 a.m.-noon on Sept. 26/Center for Arts and Humanity, 1226 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Information/registration: form.jotform.us/72124264981154.
Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance: 7 Ideas for Creative Success. Learn product design from Reyn Guyer, the originator of the Nerf and Twister brands that have generated more than $8 billion in sales. Learn ideas that have worked for Guyer, one of the most successful creative professionals of our time. Speaker Tim Walsh, co-writer the book "Right Brain Red," will share ways to create and recognize opportunity. When/Where: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 27/ Fete Ballroom at Polo Grill & Bar, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch. Cost: $27 for LWRBA members, $37 for non-members. Information: Call 941-757-1666 or visit lwrba.org.
Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance: Igniting team spirit. Get to know the Premier Sports Campus, Lakewood Ranch's 145-acre sports facility. Enjoy complimentary appetizers and a cash bar. When/where: 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 4/Premier Sports Campus of Lakewood Ranch, 5895 Post Blvd, Lakewood Ranch. Cost: Free for LWRBA members, $15 for non-members. Information: Call 941-757-1664 or visit lwrba.org.
Leadership Manatee Alumni Association: Leadership lunch 'n' learn. Dr. Michael Lillibridge, the founder and president of PeopleMap, will be the guest speaker. He began his career by spending 12 years as a staff psychologist and adjunct assistant professor of psychology and counselor education at the University of South Florida’s Counseling Center. When/where: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Oct. 4/Pier 22, 1200 First Ave. W., Bradenton. Cost: $35 for members, $40 for other. Information: Email lmaaboard@gmail.com or visit leadershipmanateeaa.org.
Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance: Lakewood Ranch Main Street Block Party. Join Main Street at Lakewood Ranch, the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance, Lakewood Ranch Community Activities and Lakewood Ranch for the start of the annual Tour of Homes. There will be live music by Doug Deming and the Jeweltones. Cost: Free. Information: Call 941-757-1664 or visit lwrba.org.
Manasota SCORE: Success strategies for business owners workshops. The monthly workshops at Sarasota County libraries will offer information and advice to help market and grow a business. The programs will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 (Jacaranda Public Library, 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice), Nov. 1 (Selby Public Library, 1331 First St., Sarasota) and Dec. 6 (Jacaranda). The programs are free and open to the public, but registration is requested. Register at either library or at manasota.score.org/content/take-a-workshop-5.
WEEKLY EVENTS
MONDAY
Best of Lakewood Ranch: Networking event. Longwood Grill and Pub, 5802 Longwood Run Blvd., Sarasota. Call 941-388-7613. Time: 5:30-7 p.m.
Women’s Resource Center of Sarasota County: An employment success class includes tips for today’s resume, interviewing skills and job research strategies from a professional career adviser. $5 donation. 340 S. Tuttle Ave., Sarasota. Call 941-366-1700. Time: 1-3 p.m.
TUESDAY
Business Networking International-Circle of Success Chapter: Networking. Bradenton Country Club, 4646 Ninth Ave. W., Bradenton. $10, includes breakfast. Contact president Lisa Pierce at 941-739-8883 or lpierce@ad-vance.com, or visit bni.com. Time: 7-9 a.m.
Business Networking International-Lakewood Ranch Chapter: Networking. First visit free and includes continental breakfast. Polo Grill and Bar, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch. Contact Michael Miele at 941-907-3828 or mmiele@mga-insurance.com, or visit bni.com. Time: 7:30-9 a.m.
Manatee River Business Exchange Club: A networking and community club. Popi’s Place IV, 3911 U.S. Hwy. 301 N., Ellenton. Call Susan Keeler at 336-287-7437. Time: 11:45 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Local Leads of West Manatee Small Business Networking Group: Bella Mia, 5917 Manatee Ave. W. Call Jules Kessler at 941-720-8909. Time: Noon
THURSDAY
Best of Lakewood Ranch: Networking event. Longwoodrun Grill & Pub, 5802 Longwoodrun Blvd., Sarasota. Call 941-388-7613. Time: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Executive Network of Manatee: Business leads/referral group. Mocha Joe’s, 3633 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. Contact Barbara Edwards at 941-518-4041 or BERealtor01@gmail.com, or visit executivenetworkmanatee.com. Time: 7:30 a.m.
Fox Business Group LLC: Learn and lunch networking meeting. Country Pancake House and Restaurant, 8205 Natures Way, Lakewood Ranch. Contact Andy Fox at 941-758-2404 or andy@foxbizgroup.com. Time: Noon-1 p.m.
FRIDAY
The University Professional Women’s Chapter of Leads Club: Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 5425 University Pkwy., Sarasota. Contact Wendy Moore at 941-371-1151 or star.site@verizon.net. Time: Noon-1:15 p.m.
MONTHLY/BIMONTHLY
Manatee WCR Toastmasters Club: Bible Baptist Church, 2113 Morgan Johnson Road, Bradenton. Call Steve Zeris at 941-518-6450. When: 6:30-8 p.m. first and third Mondays of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Bradenton. $14 members, $19 guests. Renaissance on 9th, 1816 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. first Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Lakewood Ranch. Polo Grill, 10670 Boardwalk Loop. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. second Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Manasota. Primo’s Ristorante, 8076 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. third Tuesday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Parrish. Popi’s Ellenton, 3911 U.S. 301, Ellenton. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. first Thursday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Venice. Hotel Venezia, 425 U.S. 41 Bypass N., Venice. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. second Thursday of each month.
S.W.A.T. Networking: Successful Women Aligning Together-Anna Maria Island. Bridge Street Bistro, 111 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach. $14 members, $19 guests. Contact Deborah Gerard at 941-224-4144 or visit SWATnetworking.com. Lunch 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. third Thursday of each month.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
Senior Corps of Retired Executives-Counselors to America’s Small Business: One-on-one free counseling sessions for anyone starting a business or struggling with their business. Tuesdays at Manatee Chamber of Commerce-Lakewood Ranch, 4215 Concept Court, and Thursdays at Manatee Chamber of Commerce-Bradenton, 222 10th St. W., Bradenton. Appointments through Reba at 941-748-3411, ext. 100, or rebap@manateechamber.com.
Women’s Resource Center of Manatee: Free employment strategies programs including developing an effective job search, career exploration, networking, interviewing skills and resume review. 1926 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. Appointments at 941-747-6797.
