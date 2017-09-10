Names and Faces: Sept. 11, 2017

Camie Patterson was named chief operating officer at Manatee Memorial Hospital. Before relocating to Manatee County, Patterson was the COO at Indian River Medical Center in Vero Beach, where she was responsible for the operations of all hospital departments. She’s also held positions at IU Health LaPorte and Starke hospitals in Indiana, and at Self Regional Healthcare in South Carolina.
Tim Knowles, a Bradenton native and a principal of the law firm Porges Hamlin Knowles & Hawk, was honored by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America for his contributions to the organization, which date more than two decades. Knowles was a founding member of the Florida Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs, which was launched in 1997 to help secure public funding for member clubs across the state. After more than 20 years of service to the Alliance, Knowles he will be stepping down from the organization.
Jodi Ruberg, a civil attorney and southwest Florida native, joined the law firm of Kirk-Pinkerton, PA, which has offices in Bradenton and Sarasota. Before joining Kirk-Pinkerton, Ruberg served as associate general counsel for SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, managing litigation for all 13 of the company’s parks, including Busch Gardens and Adventure Island in Tampa as well as SeaWorld, Aquatica and Discovery Cove in Orlando. At Kirk-Pinkerton, she will serve corporations, nonprofits, governments and individuals with litigation ranging from commercial law, probate disputes and issues arising from the Florida Sunshine laws.
Wagner Realty’s top producers for August 2017: Listing honors went to Jennifer Delbo at El Conquistador; Ryan Hoffman and Sandy Greiner at Cortez Road; Lynda Melnick at the Melnick Property Group at State Road 64 East; Sherry Flathman at Manatee Avenue West; Lori Guerin and Carmen Pedota in Anna Maria Island; Tanya Stutzman at First Street in Sarasota; and Dawn Atkinson at Lakewood Ranch. Tops in sales honors went to Jennifer Delbo at El Conquistador; Ryan Hoffman at Cortez Road; Lynda Melnick at the Melnick Property Group at State Road 64 East; Brad Pearson at Manatee Avenue West; Lori Guerin and Carmen Pedota in Anna Maria Island; Jack Whittington at First Street in Sarasota; and Cyndi Myers and Diane Lee at Lakewood Ranch.
