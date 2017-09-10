Celebrating business partnerships that enhance learning, achievement

On Sept. 22, the Manatee Chamber of Commerce and the School District of Manatee County will celebrate the many school, classroom and student successes that are supported by business and community partnerships.
We’re hosting the 27th Annual Business & Education Partnership Awards to recognize the many active partnerships that enhance learning and achievement.
Every year, I am amazed and grateful for the myriad of ways local partners give back. The stories highlighting their impact showcase generosity, vision and creativity. Every school in Manatee County has local businesses that provide much-needed resources to enhance learning. Local students are the future of our community – as employees, residents and leaders – and their interaction with local leaders offers us a great chance to influence and inspire them.
There are more than 300 partnerships officially registered with the school district. To these businesses, organizations and individuals, I say a huge thank you. Your involvement makes a big difference.
We also have more than 300 business people who volunteer in our local schools through the Chamber’s Project TEACH and Big Bank Theory programs. Each volunteer adds to our students’ knowledge about more than academic subjects. Hundreds of business people serve on advisory boards for our local schools. This helps inform curriculum to equip students for tomorrow’s jobs.
The Manatee Chamber and Bradenton Area Economic Development Corporation have been working with our educational institutions and several other key partner organizations on ways to expand internship and job shadow opportunities. The involvement of the business community in activities that link students with local businesses will help meet our workforce needs now and in the future. Partners can share information that will positively impact students’ future career aspirations and involvement in community service.
We received 120 nominations for this year’s Business & Education Partnership Awards. Our goal is that we have even more next year.
Do you want to know how you and your business can become a partner? Please contact the Manatee Chamber for more information.
Jacki Dezelski is the president and CEO of the Manatee Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at JackiD@ManateeChamber.com or 941-748-3411.
