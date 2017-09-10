Fast-growing Veteran Air is on a mission to serve

Founded in 2012 in 1,200 square feet of office space on Lena Road with a staff of five and three trucks, Veteran Air quickly grew to a staff of 65 and a fleet of 40 trucks.
“It’s incredible growth,” owner Kevin Henault said of his still-young company that now operates out of 8,000 square feet of office space at 7359 International Place in the Lakewood Ranch Corporate Park.
“We lease this space now and we are looking at building our own facility next year,” he said.
Henault attributes the growth to being honest with people and being available around the clock to respond to service requests.
“We have three to six people on call every weekend to respond to calls,” he said.
“All my techs can say only the honest thing. I stand behind everything we do,” Henault said of his company, which was named a finalist for the recent Manatee Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year Awards in the category for those with more than $1 million in annual revenue.
Integrity, respect and honor are company watchwords.
Veteran Air provides air conditioning and heating services for residential and commercial customers from Parrish to Bradenton, Sarasota and Venice.
Maintenance supervisor Nick Goddard has been with Veteran Air for four months.
“I was really impressed by how fast they have grown and how customers view this company,” Goddard said. “People have nothing to say but nice things about Kevin and the company.”
Henault chose the name Veteran Air based on his military service as an Army medic in the early 1990s, as well as his father’s, grandfather’s and son’s military service.
He understands the importance of using his success to extend a helping hand to worthy charities and nonprofits.
He serves on the board of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Manatee County. He also has assisted the Child Protection Center in Sarasota and the Foundation for Dreams, which offers camps and activities for children with special needs, Selah Freedom and Goodwill, among others.
Needless to say, he also has been a supporter of multiple veterans organizations.
“I want to be a positive experience in peoples lives,” Henault said.
