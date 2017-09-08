Businesses shut down early as Irma approaches

As Hurricane Irma continues its path toward Florida, many businesses in Manatee and Sarasota counties are closing their doors and waiting for the monster storm to pass.
Here’s a sampling from around the region:
Publix stores in Sarasota County closed at 8 p.m. Friday, and Manatee County locations will close at 8 p.m. Saturday and remain closed through the weekend.
When each location reopens will be determined on a store-by-store basis based on storm impact and associate availability, the company said. Publix stores in Sarasota County are planning to reopen Monday, weather permitting, while Manatee County locations are targeting Tuesday as the day to reopen.
Also, Winn-Dixie locations are scheduled to close at noon Saturday and reopen Tuesday, and Walgreens stores around Bradenton and throughout Manatee County started closing Friday afternoon.
Walmart and Target started closing their South Florida locations on Friday and were expected to close more locations depending on the storm’s track.
Also, Goodwill Manasota stores and attended Donation Centers will close at noon Saturday, with plans to reopen on Tuesday.
The Anna Maria Oyster Bars will be closed Saturday and Sunday, and company officials said the plan is to reopen Monday, weather permitting.
Airports closing as storm approaches
With Irma expected to cause widespread damage across Florida, Sarasota Bradenton International Airport announced it will shut down its air traffic control tower at 4 p.m. Saturday and remain closed until 1 p.m. Monday.
American Airlines canceled all flights into and out of SRQ starting Friday night, with service scheduled to resume Monday. Air Canada canceled its Saturday flight, while Delta Airlines, Elite Airways and JetBlue Airways said all Sunday nights were canceled.
Meanwhile, Tampa International Airport announced it will cease commercial airline operations at 8 p.m. Saturday as Hurricane Irma continues its way toward Florida. Airport officials didn’t say when service would resume at TIA.
St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport closed at 11 a.m. Friday until further notice.
Operations are scheduled to cease at Orlando International Airport at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Mike Garbett: 941-745-7011; @MGarbett52
Comments