Trump is shutting down three South Florida resorts ahead of Irma

The Trump Organization is shutting down three of its South Florida properties — two golf courses and the Mar-a-Lago private club — ahead of Hurricane Irma, a spokeswoman said Friday morning.
The Trump National Doral golf course and resort west of downtown Miami remains open for the time being, but it has stopped taking reservations.
“Our teams at our four properties in Florida are taking all of the proper precautions and are following local and Florida State Advisories very closely to help ensure that everyone is kept safe and secure,” spokeswoman Amanda Miller told the Miami Herald in an email. “We continue to send our thoughts and prayers to victims of Hurricane Harvey and are praying for those that are in the path of Hurricane Irma.”
In addition to Mar-a-Lago and Trump National Doral, President Donald Trump owns Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach and Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter.
Mar-a-Lago is in the coastal Palm Beach County area that authorities ordered to evacuate Thursday. As of Friday morning, the other three properties are not yet in active evacuation zones.
The president’s name also adorns several waterfront condo towers up and down the Miami-Dade and Broward coastlines. Those were licensing deals with other developers, meaning the Trump Organization doesn’t actually own the buildings.
The storm is expected to make landfall in South Florida on Sunday.
