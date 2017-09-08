Publix stores in Manatee County to close Saturday night because of Irma

Publix stores in Sarasota County will be closing at 8 p.m. Friday, and Manatee County locations will close at 8 p.m. Saturday and remain closed through the weekend as Hurricane Irma approaches Florida.
When each location reopens will be determined on a store-by-store basis based on storm impact and associate availability, the company said.
Sarasota County stores are planning to reopen Monday, weather permitting, while Manatee County locations are targeting Tuesday as the day to reopen.
Meanwhile, Winn-Dixie locations are scheduled to close at noon Saturday and reopen Tuesday.
Walgreens locations around Bradenton and throughout Manatee County are scheduled to start closing Friday afternoon, according to a company spokeswoman.
Also, Goodwill Manasota stores and attended Donation Centers will closed at noon Saturday, with plans to reopen on Tuesday.
The Anna Maria Oyster Bars will be closed Saturday and Sunday, and company officials said the plan is to reopen Monday, weather permitting.
