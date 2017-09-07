NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, center, walks onto the field before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. A fan, top, wears a T-shirt bearing Goodell's likeness.
Business

It didn't take long for the booing of Roger Goodell to begin

The Associated Press

September 07, 2017 8:02 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass.

It didn't take long for the booing to begin when Roger Goodell set foot on the Gillette Stadium field Thursday night.

Maybe five or six seconds.

Goodell was on the sideline chatting with Chiefs owner Clark Hunt about an hour before Kansas City and New England kicked off the 2017 regular season. When they were shown on the videoboard, the crescendo of boos grew louder and louder.

Goodell simply went on with his conversation with Hunt.

Patriots fans, of course, have a deep dislike for the NFL commissioner who suspended quarterback Tom Brady for four games for his role in the "Deflategate" saga.

Goodell, once a frequent guest of Patriots owner Robert Kraft at games, avoided coming to Foxborough during the Brady case, though he was at the stadium this summer for a preseason game.

