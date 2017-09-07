Provided photo
Provided photo

Business

U-Haul locations offering free storage ahead of Irma

By Jessica De Leon

jdeleon@bradenton.com

September 07, 2017 3:52 PM

Bradenton

As Floridians prepare for Hurricane Irma and the catastrophic damage forecasters predict it will have, U-Haul is offering residents free self-storage for 30 days across the state, including in Bradenton.

With Irma expected to make landfall in Florida this weekend, U-Haul is offering the free storage as part of a proactive approach to Irma disaster relief, according to the company’s website and social media accounts.

The free self-storage is being offered in 96 U-Haul facilities in 54 Florida cities, including U-Haul of Bradenton, 3602 14th St. W., Bradenton. For more information, call 941-747-3744.

Free U-Box container usage is also being offered at 11 locations.

“Thousands have begun to leave their homes, creating an immediate need for secure facilities where evacuees can store their possessions,” U-Haul Company of Eastern Florida president Cal Conner said in a statement. “This is a neighborly service we have the ability to extend as Irma approaches and in her aftermath. We are happy to assist our communities in times of need.”

Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

3 steps for filing a flood insurance claim

3 steps for filing a flood insurance claim 1:42

3 steps for filing a flood insurance claim
Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top 1:47

Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top
A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 1:12

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations

View More Video