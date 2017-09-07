U-Haul locations offering free storage ahead of Irma

As Floridians prepare for Hurricane Irma and the catastrophic damage forecasters predict it will have, U-Haul is offering residents free self-storage for 30 days across the state, including in Bradenton.
With Irma expected to make landfall in Florida this weekend, U-Haul is offering the free storage as part of a proactive approach to Irma disaster relief, according to the company’s website and social media accounts.
The free self-storage is being offered in 96 U-Haul facilities in 54 Florida cities, including U-Haul of Bradenton, 3602 14th St. W., Bradenton. For more information, call 941-747-3744.
Free U-Box container usage is also being offered at 11 locations.
“Thousands have begun to leave their homes, creating an immediate need for secure facilities where evacuees can store their possessions,” U-Haul Company of Eastern Florida president Cal Conner said in a statement. “This is a neighborly service we have the ability to extend as Irma approaches and in her aftermath. We are happy to assist our communities in times of need.”
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments