Business

Flights canceled at SRQ ahead of Hurricane Irma

By Mike Garbett

mgarbett@bradenton.com

September 07, 2017 12:05 PM

With Hurricane Irma approaching Florida, airlines are starting to cancel flights into and out of Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

American Airlines has canceled all flights at SRQ between noon Saturday and 11 a.m. Monday, and Elite Airways has canceled its Sunday flights.

JetBlue, Delta and Air Canada have yet to make announcements concerning weekend flights in and out of SRQ, according to an airport spokesman.

As of mid-day Thursday, American had canceled 85 flights for Thursday, 475 for Friday, 740 for Saturday, 760 for Sunday and 125 for Monday, according to the Miami Herald.

Mike Garbett: 941-745-7011; @MGarbett52

