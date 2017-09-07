AP Newsbreak: Nestle buys vegetarian meals maker Sweet Earth

FILE - In this April 7, 2016 file photo Nestle's directors speak in front of the Nestle's logo during the general meeting of Nestle Group, in Lausanne, Switzerland. The world’s biggest food and drinks company, Nestle, says it is buying husband-and-wife startup Sweet Earth, which sells frozen burritos stuffed with quinoa, beans and other vegetarian ingredients. The Swiss company, whose frozen food brands include Lean Cuisine and Stouffer’s, said Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017 that the deal will boost its presence in the fast-growing market for plant-based foods. Keystone via AP, file Laurent Gillieron