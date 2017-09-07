Teachers union votes to reject imposed school year contract

Teachers in a Vermont city have rejected an imposed contract, calling on the South Burlington School Board to return to the negotiating table.
South Burlington Education Association spokesman Noah Everitt says teachers will not go on strike immediately, but the option is on the table if the board refuses to negotiate. The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2eNbWXo ) the teachers association made the announcement Wednesday after the board voted to impose a contract instead of continuing negotiations during the school year.
The first time the board imposed employment terms was in February 2011. That conflict over pay structure ended without a strike. In October 2014, teachers went on strike for four days before renegotiating a contact with the board.
Comments